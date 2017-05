GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hazmat crews have been called to an incident at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the facility on Cartwright Street around 5:30 a.m.

The incident is reported to be an ammonia leak. It is not immediately known what caused the leak.

The facility employs around 1,600 people.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.