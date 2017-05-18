Friends remember man shot outside hookah bar as funny, outgoing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends of Nigel Phill are remembering the life he lived.

Phill was shot and killed in the parking lot behind Cloud IX Hookah Bar and Lounge early Mother’s Day morning.

“It’s kind of hard to even fathom the thought that he is really gone,” Devion Campbell told News 2.

The reality that Phill was murdered is hard for Campbell to grasp.

“He lived across the street from me. My mom was his mom, his mom was my mom,” he explained.

Childhood friends, the two shared a brotherly love.

As hard as the reality is, Campbell says Phill brings happiness to his mind before sadness.

“If you think about Nigel and just think of a memory you’re probably going to laugh before you start to cry,” he explained.

Campbell said his beloved friend was funny, outgoing and a man who was driven by his three children.

“He was a family man and he loved riding bikes. It became a passion of his and mine. [He was] just an all-around great guy. Kind-hearted, give your shirt off his back. You know, just an unfortunate situation,” said Campbell.

A graduate of East Literature Magnet School, Campbell said Phill grew up in the Whites Creek area and was a brother to many.

“He’s leaving a big dent man. He was my brother man and he’s going to be missed by a lot of people. He was a real good guy, a real good guy.”

Campbell said he finds reassurance knowing that Phill is now at peace, but wants his killer found.

“My friend deserves justice so that’s what we are hoping for right now,” he said.

While his friends hope for answers, they are focusing on the life Phill lived and organizing one last motorcycle ride in his honor.

“It was his passion and it’s what he loved to do. So right now I’m getting his bike together and I’m going to ride his bike for him and we are [going to] ride it out, we are [going to] lay him to rest.”

Riders are invited to meet at the Exxon on Shelby Avenue at 8:15 a.m. Monday. Phll’s wake will be at Terrell Broady Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

Campbell has also organized a candlelight vigil for Phill Friday night. It’s at 8 p.m. on Tisdall Drive in Whites Creek.