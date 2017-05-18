Fans throw duck on Bridgestone Arena ice during Game 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bridgestone Arena has become famous for catfish hitting the ice in the postseason.

The tradition originated after Detroit Red Wing fans threw an octopus on the ice, but Tuesday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference final the catfish had company as a duck flew over the glass and onto the ice.

The duck didn’t have any feathers but a fan made sure it was airborne.

That fan was Don Harris, a teacher at Hillsboro High School, who said his family helped him get it done.

In pictures on social media they showed how they took the duck and strapped it to Harris’ body using plastic wrap. It is duck season after all in Nashville.

Video of the duck being pulled off the ice clearly showed the fresh coat of paint to its feet and beak that his nephew applied with orange nail polish.

The Anaheim Ducks primary colors are black and orange and Thursday they face what is almost a must win situation against the Nashville Predators.

The Ducks trail two games to one in the best-of seven series.

The puck drops at the Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday.