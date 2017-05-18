Donelson pipeline construction won’t be complete till 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville continues to grow, so does the need for better infrastructure, which can mean temporary slowdowns on

One project that has slowed morning and afternoon commutes in Hermitage and Donelson is the ongoing installation of major water main pipeline.

The area only has one water main pipeline so if or when it breaks there are not many options to restore service to homes while the break is repaired.

Breaks can impact businesses and TriStar Summit Medical Center in addition to households.

The current main runs from McGavock Pike through Donelson and around to Central Pike while the new one will run from Donelson Pike to Elm Hill Pike.

While crews work to install the line, one lane Lebanon Pike is often closed to traffic, making the commute a nightmare during rush hour and adding traffic volume to Interstate 40.

The project began construction in February.

“We hope by spring of next year, we will be finished. We have multiple crews workings so we’re not only working here but we’re working down on Nodyne Drive, we’re working on Lebanon Road so we have multiple crews working to get all of the pipes connected and get it finished as quickly as possible,” said Metro Water Services spokesperson Sonia Allman.

For updates on the project, click here.