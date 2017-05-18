Doctors urge helmet use during peak ATV injury season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After an ATV crash killed a young man in Maury County this week, medical experts are urging riders to follow safety protocols.

Steven Favinger, 18, died Wednesday when his ATV collided with a dump truck on Blue Springs Road outside of Columbia.

So far in 2017, emergency rooms at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt have seen 48 combined admissions from ATV crashes.

About half of those were head injuries.

Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui, Trauma Medical Director at Vanderbilt, said the easiest way to prevent head injury is to wear a helmet.

“For every person that’s got a helmet on, they’re going to have a better outcome than those that don’t,” explained Dr. Guillamondegui. “In the State of Tennessee, even though helmets are not required for ATVs, the best advice I can give any parent or adult, is wear a helmet.”

Reporter Nick Caloway will have the full story coming up on News 2 at 10.