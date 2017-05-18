Day 4 of Caleb Cannon trial begins with handlers of decomposition-detecting dogs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first part of Thursday’s trial for Caleb Cannon focused on the role that human remains detection dogs had in the murder investigation of Nikki Burgess.

The morning started with a cross examination of a dog handler that inspected Burgess’ home, and then a second handler took the stand.

The handler spoke about her detection dog and the areas of the murdered Hermitage mother’s home her dog took an interest in.

“I think it was the back bedroom was the first place that she alerted. There was a small rug, like a throw rug, that was on the floor in the bedroom and she alerted on that,” said Julie Allen.

“She kind of veered into the bathroom; I believe the bathroom was to the right from where we came out of and went into the bathroom and sat,” explained Allen.

“And then she put her head over into the tub. We were probably in the middle of the bathtub, I guess. She put her head into the tub. She almost kind of pinpoints with her nose, if that makes sense,” she continued.

The attorney asked if, based on the dog’s behavior, she alerted on the scent of human remains decomposing on that rug and in the bathroom.

Allen said “yes.”

