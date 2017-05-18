Cracker Barrel settles federal suit over handicapped parking

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has settled a class-action lawsuit brought by a Pittsburgh woman who claimed that handicapped parking spaces at some restaurants are too steep or otherwise violate federal law.

Sarah Heinzl plays on the U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team and sued in 2014. She claimed that the parking spaces at the Robinson Township restaurant were so sloped her wheelchair would roll away before she could get into it.

Officials with the Lebanon, Tennessee-based chain didn’t immediately comment on the settlement. It received preliminary approval Monday.

Under the settlement, Cracker Barrel has 2½ years to fix slope and other handicapped parking problems at 107 restaurants in seven states and up to seven years to fix any problems revealed by a court-ordered architectural survey of its 536 other restaurants.