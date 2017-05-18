Cheekwood to host solar eclipse viewing party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheekwood is hosting a viewing party for the August 21 solar eclipse.

The rare celestial event is the first total solar eclipse to sweep the United States in 99 years, and Nashville is the largest city in its path.

Typically closed on Mondays, Cheekwood will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 21 for the event and will offer half-price admissions. The eclipse will occur at 1:25 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a viewing party for this extremely rare natural phenomenon,” said Nathalie Lavine, director of education and public programs for Cheekwood. “As one of the most beautiful outdoor settings in Nashville, we hope both locals and tourists alike will come out and enjoy this once in a lifetime experience with us.”

The upcoming viewing party will feature special programming, entertainment, food trucks, cash bars and live music.

Cheekwood will also offer protective eyewear for guests’ viewing.