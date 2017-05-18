Assistant DA resigns amid domestic violence case in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An assistant district attorney turned in his resignation on Tuesday following the domestic violence situation on Rural Hill Road in Antioch.

The district attorney’s office confirms with News 2 that ADA Fred Pickney retired the aggravated criminal trespassing case against Michel Guirguis that occurred Sunday, but Pickney did not inform the victim that Guirguis was being released from jail, which violates the DA office’s policy.

In any case where there is previous domestic violence history, the DA’s policy requires a victim to be informed if their alleged attacker is released from jail.

“Every DA is trained to not resolve any case without first talking to the victim. In this case, the Asst. DA inexplicably retired these charges without talking to the victim or the police officer. The next day he felt so bad about this case, he resigned his position,” a spokeswoman said to News 2 in a statement.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk says he will personally take over the Guirguis case and prosecute it.

Pickney was hired in 2012.