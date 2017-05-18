35 charges handed own for school bus driver in November crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Chester County school bus driver who crashed in Nashville last November was indicted by a grand jury.

Christina Mathis was arrested Thursday on 35 counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony reckless endangerment stemming from the crash.

Police say Mathis was driving the first of three buses with Chester County High School students on board when she crashed on the off-ramp from Interstate 65 to Briley Parkway.

An investigation found she was going too fast and lost control, sending the bus off the ramp and into the gravel, according to a press release.

Despite braking and turning back to the right, Mathis could not regain control. The bus struck a guardrail on the right side as it overturned before sliding to its final resting point, police said.

A total of 48 people were on the bus at the time. Thirty-five were injured, two critically. Those two students remained at Vanderbilt’s hospital for days after the crash.

According to Metro police, an inspection of the bus by the Tennessee Highway Patrol found that it had no mechanical defects.

Mathis’ bond on the indictment has been set by a Criminal Court judge at $50,000. She will be arraigned in the near future.