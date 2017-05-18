2 wanted after woman’s purse stolen from car, credit cards used at businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify two men after they were reportedly seen busting through a woman’s car window and stealing her purse before using her credit cards at various businesses.

According to a release, it happened in the YMCA’s parking lot located on Tom Austin Highway around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said after the woman’s purse was stolen her credit card was used a short time later at Walgreens, AutoZone and at a gas station.

Surveillance video shows the men were last seen in a newer model silver Ford Edge. The SUV has a hanging handicap tag from its rear-view mirror and possibly has Kentucky tags.

One of the suspects is described as a black man who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has short hair with a light beard. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black tank top.

The second suspect is also a black man and is around 6 feet tall. He has a larger build and dreadlocks with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt with khaki short.

Anyone with information should call Springfield police at 615-384-8422.