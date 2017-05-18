16-year-old girl injured in Edgehill shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in the Edgehill community late Wednesday night.

It happened at the Edgehill homes on 14th Avenue South around 11:45 p.m.

Metro police said the girl was sitting on a porch with a friend when a white sedan with tinted windows fired several shots, one of which grazed the teen.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The person she was sitting with ran away and detectives are searching for him to question him. Police do not believe he was injured.

Metro police officers were already in the area investigating a shots fired call when a neighbor alerted them where a bullet had struck a building.

Officers soon found the wounded 16-year-old during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.