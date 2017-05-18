1 killed in crash with TDOT truck at busy South Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash with a Tennessee Department of Transportation truck at a busy South Nashville intersection.

It happened before 4 p.m. just south of the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Road. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Metro police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra died in the crash. The driver’s identity has not been released.

TDOT Spokeswoman B.J. Doughty says the employees are shaken up but okay. Police said two workers suffered minor injuries.

Further details on how the crash happened weren’t immediately known.

