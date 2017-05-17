Murfreesboro mother grieves loss of 18-year-old son killed in shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother is grieving after her 18-year-old son was shot in Murfreesboro Tuesday night.

Police are also still searching for the person who killed Kendrick Love in the parking lot of the Gateway Apartments.

There’s no worse way to find out that your son was the victim of a violent gun attack than through social media, but that’s what happened for Love’s mother.

“My oldest son got in contact with me saying there was a post on Facebook that Kendrick had been shot,” Alison Weiler said.

Not knowing if he was dead or alive, Love’s mother starting calling every hospital in the area.

The family then called police, who told them to go home and they would be sending detectives to talk with them.

“’Sir, before this even gets started, I need to know if my son is gone,’” Weiler recalled saying to the detective, who responded with, “Yes, ma’am.”

Love, 18, did die in the shooting. Three black males were spotted running from the scene; no arrests have been made.

“I’m going through the emotions, I’m angry, I’m hurting,” the grieving mother told News 2.

Weiler says her son loved everyone and never met a stranger.

“Kendrick was a big-hearted, sweet, caring, generous young man,” she said.

But his mom says he had his flaws. He had been addicted to drugs and overdosed on Xanax and cocaine but was recovering after undergoing treatment.

His father Shayne Love took to Facebook himself, saying, “Last night my youngest son was shot and killed. This has to stop! He was the sweetest boy in the world. I am not denying that he didn’t have his faults but he didn’t deserve to die this way. We have to come together as community to stop this.”

His mother told News 2, “I understand that in that world a life doesn’t matter, but Kendrick did have a family that was loving and supported that stood behind him 100 percent, and now our family is incomplete without him.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help Weiler with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Murfreesboro has seen its share of violence, and now the police and city officials are cracking down on apartment complexes.

The manager at Gateway asked that we leave, saying it was private property. News 2 attempted to get answers as to if any changes were been implemented in the wake of the murder, but a representative refused to comment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. You can stay anonymous.

Murfreesboro police said it is the second homicide in 2017.