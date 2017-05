MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who reportedly used a cloned credit card to purchase alcohol in Mt. Juliet earlier this month.

The fraudulent purchase was made at Providence Wine and Spirits on Providence Parkway on May 1.

Mt. Juliet police reported the victim does not know how his information was cloned on noticed the fraudulent charge on his account while still in possession of the card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-754-TIPS.