Man wanted for questioning after fatal shooting at East Nashville hookah lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a man wanted for questioning in a 27-year-old’s murder that happened in the parking lot of an Inglewood hookah lounge.

Police said two separate groups were seen in Cloud IX’s parking lot when shots were fired around 1 a.m., hitting Nigel Phill.

The person police want to speak to is a black man with a fade haircut, shaved on the sides and longer on the top. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or identity is urged to call police at 615-74-CRIME.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.