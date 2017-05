NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot Wednesday night in East Nashville and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. at the CWA Apartments near the Cayce Homes public housing development off Shelby Avenue.

Police told News 2 the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details have not been released at this time.