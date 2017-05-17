Josi’s Game 3 winner may give life to Preds power play

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If the Predators ever needed to score on the power play, they could not have picked a better time than Tuesday night’s third period game winner from Roman Josi.

Entering Game 3 with the Ducks, the Preds were a paltry 0-12 on the man advantage dating back to Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues.

The scoreless streak continued as the Preds were 0-3 on the power play until Josi ended 15 straight scoreless power plays with what proved to be the game winner late in the third period in a 2-1 victory over the Ducks.

The goal worked two fold for the Preds, who got a game winner and a streak stopper all in one shot, something that may just help with their man advantage the rest of the series.

“You know, any team that’s not scoring on the power play, you’re gonna get a little bit frustrated, but we gotta keep our heads up and keep doing what’s made us have a successful power play, but getting that one at a crucial time and ultimately winning us the game, it was great for us,” said James Neal.

“They’re a terrific penalty killing team, and they have been for a few years, so it becomes difficult at times to do exactly what you want to do out there, but we are getting some looks and continue to work on it and last night it was a big goal for us,” said head coach Peter Laviolette.

The Preds look to put a hammerlock on their series with the Ducks Thursday night in Nashville. A win gives them a 3-1 lead in the series and puts them just one shy of playing for the Stanley Cup.