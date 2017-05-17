First phase of Envision Cayce plan underway, to open next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 got a first look at the upcoming transformation of the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

The first phase of the Metro Development and Housing Agency’s (MDHA) plan, called Envision Cayce, is underway. It will provide housing for thousands of Nashville families over the next eight to 10 years, starting next month.

The first building being completed soon is four stories with 70 units. It’s the first addition of public housing units in Music City in 18 years.

Those living in 70 current Cayce Home units will get to move into the new building soon, and the city is basing that off which families have been living in the development the longest.

That move, in turn, will open up 70 units for people on the housing waiting list.

“We now have waiting lists for every public housing property that we have. I don’t know what the waiting list here is currently, but it’s probably more than 1,000 people, so that 70 units that will open up in June will really help families here in Nashville,” said Jamie Berry with MDHA.

“We really think it’s going to compliment this area,” she added.

When the full Envision Cayce plan is finished, all of the existing units at Cayce Homes, which were built in the 1940s and 50s, will be torn down and replaced.

The result will be a new mixed-use, mixed-income development that includes affordable, workforce, and market-rate housing.

“When it’s complete, it will be approximately 2,390 units,” Berry told News 2.”

“There will be 11 acres of greenspace that runs through the middle of the property, and it will be made up of a soccer field and various activities for kids as well,” she explained.

The next phase of construction, which calls for 94 apartments at Kirkpatrick Part is scheduled to begin this fall.

