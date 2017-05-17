Dump trucks rolls over onto 4-wheeler in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dump truck rolled over onto a four-wheeler in Maury County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department said it happened on Blue Springs Road just outside of Columbia near New Lewisburg Highway.

The victim was trapped in the ATV and had to be pulled from the vehicle by emergency personnel. An update on his or her condition was not immediately known.

Authorities said they are also working to contain a diesel leak at the scene. It’s unclear how serious the leak is at this time.

Further details have yet to be released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

