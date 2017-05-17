Dad sees Robertson County bus driver speeding, reports it to district

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bus driver must undergo more training after a concerned parent recorded her speeding while taking kids to school.

Randall Manir told News 2 he saw the bus going about 10 mph over the speed limit Wednesday morning in Robertson County.

“I’m doing 35 and I can’t catch up with her. I’m doing 40 and I can’t catch up with her,” the father said.

Manir says that at one point the driver even rolled past a stop sign.

“My kids won’t be riding the bus for the rest of the year. I’ll be taking them. I’m a stay at home dad. I’ll be talking them and picking them up,” he explained.

The father said the tragic bus crash in Chattanooga crosses his mild often.

“Every time I think about this, six children didn’t make it home because a bus driver was speeding,” Manir told News 2.

He went to the school district and, within a few hours, Robertson County school officials say checked the bus GPS data and found the driver was speeding and did in fact ignore a stop sign.

The district’s transportation director, Josh Hineman, told News 2 he’s dealing with the issue. The driver will undergo training and defensive driving lessons.

“I don’t ever want to see anyone driving a school bus haphazardly,” he said.

Manir told News 2 he’s thankful school administrators are being proactive.