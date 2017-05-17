Clarksville officer ran over in gas station parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarskville police say an officer was run over by a Nashville man Tuesday afternoon.

It happened after Officer Seth Traughber responded to a suspicious activity call at an Exxon station on Highway 76 around 3:15 p.m. involving a man who had been in the parking lot for 45 minutes.

When police responded to the scene, paramedics were also there and were trying to wake up the man since identified as Billy McNeill.

After several attempts, they were able to wake him up and the officer approached the car and asked McNeill to step out of the vehicle.

According to a release, McNeill instead started the car and attempted to shut the door, hitting Officer Traughber.

After being told to stop, McNeill allegedly placed the vehicle into reverse to back out of the parking spot. At that point, Officer Traughber grabbed McNeill and commanded him to stop.

McNeill reportedly told the officer, “I can’t do that,” before putting his car into drive, taking off and dragging the officer with him.

Officer Traughber lost his grip and fell to the ground. His left leg was then run over by the back tire.

McNeill fled the scene in his 2007 Chevrolet.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest for aggravated assault, driving on a revoke license, evading and resisting.

Officer Traugher was taken to a local hospital. He had some abrasions, but no major injuries and has since returned to work.