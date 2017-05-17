Bad weather cited in 911 calls after fatal Kentucky plane crash

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) –The 911 tapes from a plane crash Friday in Hopkinsville where a married couple from Iowa was killed reveal weather may have played a factor in the crash.

Christian County emergency officials reported 69-year-old Dominic and Dr. Dianne Giammetta, 55, of Bettendorf, Iowa were on their way to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when the plane went down.

“We lost contact with him, he was flying in bad weather conditions and we’re concerned that maybe he went down…we didn’t get any indication from the pilot that he was going down, but he dropped off our radar,” recordings from the Fort Campbell airport tower.

“I did not see it crash, but I think I heard it crash, I was walking down harmony grove road headed to Princeton Road – I see this airplane diving out of the sky and I saw him streaking due west and about 20 seconds later I hear this thud in the distance,” a witness who called 911 said.

The NTSB was on scene for several days, as investigators will now work to determine why the plane crashed. Back in Iowa, people are remembering the Giammettas for their dedication to the community.

Dr. Giammetta was an OB-GYN who is being remembered for her “dedication to her patients”.

The FAA is investigating alongside the NTSB.

