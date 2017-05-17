9th grader charged with bringing loaded gun to Hunters Lane High

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Acting on a student’s tip, officers at Hunters Lane High School arrested a ninth grade student for carrying a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol in class.

According to a release, upon arriving to the 15-year-old student’s classroom, officers and staff saw that his right hand was inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

After the high schooler refused multiple commands to remove his hand from his pocket, Officer James Boone grabbed the student’s hand before removing the gun.

Police said the gun was loaded with six rounds, one in chamber and five in the magazine.

The teen claimed he found the gun and said he had it for protection in his neighborhood.

He was taken to juvenile detention and is charged with carrying a gun on school property.