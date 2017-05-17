1-year-old grazed by bullet in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a 1-year-old infant was accidentally struck by a bullet in East Nashville early Wednesday morning.
Officers were first called to the Krystal on West Trinity Lane around 2 a.m.
First responders found the child grazed by a bullet. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The child is believed to have been shot at a home on Summer Place off South Fifth Street.
Metro police said they are not looking for a suspect.
No additional information was immediately released.
Metro police said Youth Services has been notified.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.