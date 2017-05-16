Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was shot Tuesday night in Murfreesboro in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Murfreesboro police say they responded to the Gateway Apartments around 7:45 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police have yet offer further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.