Titans announce changes to scouting department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A week after letting go College Scouting Director Blake Beddingfield, the Titans are shuffling rolls in the department.

Jon Salge was promoted to College Scouting Director and Brandon Taylor to a national scout. Additionally, the Titans added Tom Roth and Mike Boni as area scouts.

Salge has been with the Titans for 11 seasons and most recently was a college area scout, handling the schools in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State.

Taylor has been with the Titans for 10 years. He has spent time scouting in the Midwest and Southeast during his tenure with the Titans. He is a graduate of North Carolina A&T and earned a graduate degree from Ohio State.

Roth joins the Titans after 12 years scouting college players for the Buffalo Bills.

Boni has 11 years of NFL experience, including the last nine with the Arizona Cardinals.