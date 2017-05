NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titan Tim Shaw’s battle against ALS took him to Israel for a second time for another stem cell transplant on Tuesday.

Shaw is a part of a clinical trial in Israel that will include three separate treatments.

Doctors are removing his own stem cells, cleansing them, and then reinserting them into his body.

Shaw had his first treatment earlier this year. Friends say he is tired but is in good spirits and is expected to return to Nashville in a few days.