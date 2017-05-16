Tennessee Human Rights Commission official charged with sexual exploitation of a child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A compliance director for the Tennessee Human Rights Commission has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of minors and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of minors.

Metro police say Christopher Stephenson, 42, surrendered himself Tuesday and was booked in lieu of $500,000 bond.

According to a press release, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators determined an IP address was used to access child porn on Tumblr, and that IP was reportedly registered to Stephenson’s Antioch address.

Police say a search warrant was executed and his electronic devices seized. Sexual images of minors were allegedly found during forensic examinations of the equipment.

The two sexual exploitation counts allege that Stephenson possessed sexual images of children. The aggravated sexual exploitation count alleges that he electronically distributed the material.

Metro police note he is not accused of producing child pornography.

Stephenson will be arraigned in Criminal Court in the near future.