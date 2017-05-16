Tanker truck involved in head-on crash in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tanker truck that was involved in a head-on collision has caught on fire.

It happened on Hampshire Pike, near the Lewis and Maury county lines Tuesday morning. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Authorities told News 2 it is unknown what the tanker was carrying at the time of the accident with another car.

It was not immediately known if any injuries were reported.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

Additional information was not released.