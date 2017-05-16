Son testifies against dad in Nikki Burgess murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly three years after Nikki Burgess was believed to be murdered, her son testified against his own father Tuesday morning.

The son that Burgess and Caleb Cannon shared was just 10-years-old at the time of her disappearance in May 2014.

He testified Tuesday morning that his mother typically picked him up from school, but on May 23, 2014 Cannon did.

He stated Cannon took him back to his mother’s house, who he said wasn’t home at the time.

Burgess’ son said he and his dad never spent time together at his mother’s home when she wasn’t there and that he was instructed to go inside the house through an unlocked backdoor.

PHOTOS: The case of Nikki Burgess

The boy’s principal also testified and spoke about the day Cannon picked his son up from school almost three years ago.

She said prior to that day she had never met or spoken to Cannon and that he said he was “running late” and mentioned he was coming from Knoxville.

Cannon has since been charged with first degree murder and was arrested in October 2015.

A former cellmate told police Cannon confessed to murdering the 36-year-old woman. Her body has not been found, but detectives say dogs alerted to decomposition inside the bathtub of her home and Cannon’s car trunk.

Police previously said they believe money and custody of the couple’s son was the motive for the murder.

Click here to read more on Nikki Burgess’ case.