Sam Coleman voted to replace Casey Moreland as General Sessions judge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council picked a replacement for the seat left vacant by embattled former General Sessions judge Casey Moreland.

Moreland resigned amid an FBI investigation at the end of March. Nineteen of Metro’s 40 council members voted for fellow councilman Sam Coleman to replace him.

Assistant District Attorney Ana Escobar was a close runner-up with 14 votes.

Coleman is a practicing attorney and told council he has the work experience, education, and skills to be judge. He also said he will restore the integrity of the bench and be fair.

Coleman will act as the General Sessions judge until Moreland’s term is up next year. In the meantime, unable to do both, an at-large council member will cover for Coleman’s council district.

He represents District 33, which covers the southern part of Antioch.