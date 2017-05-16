Predators host Ducks in Game 3 of Western Conference Final

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday evening, Nashville hosts the biggest professional sports match up in the city’s history when the Predators meet the Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

The momentum has been building throughout the playoffs for Nashville, and head coach Peter Laviolette knows the city is in for a special night.

“Unbelievable how much the city has gotten behind our team and our fans. They’ve always been there but are even louder and more vocal and more visible now, and I think that’s the playoffs,” Laviolette said.

This series is tied up at one win a piece with the Predators taking Game 1 in Anaheim.

The Predators have won five straight playoff games at Bridgestone Arena this year, and nine straight playoff games in this building overall.

Forward Austin Watson is looking forward to the home crowd advantage one more time.

“We’ve talked about it all season long and not just the playoffs, but obviously a new level in the playoffs. These fans and the crowd it really gets us going, it’s a huge boost for us,” Watson said.

The matchup everyone is watching Tuesday is the battle of the teams centers, Ryan Johansson and Ryan Kesler.

Those two tangled mightily in Game 2, leaving Johansen to question how anyone could even cheer for Kesler after the game was over.

When Kesler was asked about Johansen’s comments, he simply said he laughed, and the only reason he’s here and the only thing he’s worried about is winning games and advancing.

The winner Tuesday at Bridgestone takes a 2-1 series advantage headed into game for Thursday night, also being held in Smashville.