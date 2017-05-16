Police say man confronted Hendersonville officers with knife

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 64-year-old man is expected to face charges after he allegedly threatened two Hendersonville officers with a knife early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, David Starko allegedly confronted the two officers in the police department’s parking lot around 6 a.m.

Police reported Starko said “one of them was going to die today.”

Sgt. James Garrett was able to deploy his Taser, which police said had a limited effect on Starko. The second officer deployed his Taser, which brought Starko to his knees.

Neither officer was hurt during the incident. Starko was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Warrants will be obtained charging Starko with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Additional information was not immediately released.