Pet of the Week for May 15, 2017

Jack – 8 years – This is Jack and he is the coolest! He has one of those stories that tug at your heart strings, you see his mom passed away and with no other family he came to live with us. He has quickly stolen the heart of staff and volunteers and we just gotta help him start his next journey! He is kennel trained, has done excellent with other dogs and has never met a person he didn’t want to High Five!

Sally Ann – 8 years – Eight is Great – Say Hello to Sally Ann! Sally Ann loves head scritches and scratches, leisurely sniff time and then more scritiches and scratches. Sally Ann is one of 8 pups still looking for a home from our WKRN-TV Nashville Mothers Day Moveout, Sally Ann would make an excellent addition to almost any family!

Sy – 3 years – Oh My, Its Sy! Sy is a super sweet gal, with a playful personality and the waggiest puppy booty! We are all just smitten with her lovebug ways. Sy is one of eight pups remaining at the shelter after our Mothers Day Moveout event this past weekend, and how is that possible, look at that face!!

Jupiter – 4 years – Jupiter has the sweetest personality, he is a social butterfly and has become the official greeter of cat adoption!

Grayson – 9 years- Grayson is a chill older guy who enjoys lounging, ear scratches and snacks.

