Nashville DA: Help, resources available for domestic violence victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a domestic violence call turned into a shooting in Antioch Tuesday, authorities are reminding people about resources available to victims of domestic violence.

Many victims feel like they’re alone, but Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk says there is help available.

Funk says last year there were roughly 26,000 reports of domestic violence in Davidson County, and about half of all violent crime in the county is related to domestic violence.

“That’s a natural, given that often it’s two people who, at least at one point, loved each other or are in a relationship,” he told News 2. “It’s especially about power and control within that relationship, and that make the dynamics of a call with domestic violence-related charges extra difficult to deal with.”

Funk says he has increased his staff to accommodate more cases of domestic violence. The office went from three assistant district attorneys on staff to prosecute domestic violence cases to 10.

Ana Escobar is team leader for domestic violence cases at the DA’s office. She says help for victims often starts with the officers who get the call.

“When a police officer responds to a scene, they will ask the victim if they need counseling, an order of protection, whether they would like to prosecute and if they need shelter,” said Escobar.

She added, “It sometimes takes a victim seven times to actually leave the person that is causing the abuse. So while they’re on that journey, we want them to know that we are available, and that we will support them.”

Funk said victims who are in danger should call 911. Victims can also call the YWCA’s 24-hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628.