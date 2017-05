NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning in Antioch.

The shooting happened near the Autumn Ridge townhomes on Rural Hill Road down the road from the Global Mall at the Crossings around 5:10.

Three victims were taken from the scene by ambulance. All three were taken out of the same townhome.

Officers were at the scene when shots were being fired, but no Metro officers were injured.

