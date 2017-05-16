Missing White County teen found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Missing 17-year-old Sarah Key, who has been the center of an ongoing Endangered Child Alert, has been found.

Authorities told News 2 Key was found in Watertown by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Officer and police Tuesday.

Key was discovered missing by her family last Friday morning. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation previously reported Key may have been with a 30-year-old man who had been ordered by law to stay away from her.

It was unknown if that unidentified man was with Key at the time she was found.

Additional information was not released.

