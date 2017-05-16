Missing elderly man from Clarksville possibly in Nashville area

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have issued a missing persons alert for an 83-year-old man.

Frank Broadbent was last seen in Clarksville around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he may be in the Nashville area.

Police said Broadbent is in the early stages of dementia and has never left the house like this before.

A cell phone ping says the man was in south Nashville near Winford Avenue.

Broadbent had previously worked at a warehouse near the 100 Oaks area near Thompson Lane.

Broadbent is driving a red 2003 Ford Explored with license plate 856 DPY.