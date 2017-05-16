Marcus Mariota, Titans start Predators Game 3 in style

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first Western Conference Final in Nashville history opened like only it could in Music City.

Keith Urban sang the National Anthem and the Tennessee Titans waved the rally towel.

Well, they did more than wave. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was up front waving the towel and firing up the crowd while offensive tackle Taylor Lewan raised a catfish in the air.

Fans have been throwing catfish on the ice during the playoffs at Bridgestone Arena for years; however, Lewan simply set this fish down.

After he set the fish down, though, Lewan and his fellow offensive lineman Ben Jones, Quinton Spain, Josh Kline, and Jack Conklin all raised an extra-large adult beverage for a group “chug.”

The Titans have been regulars in Smashville the past two seasons, including head coach Mike Mularkey, who is also in attendance for Game 3 Tuesday night.