Man who lost everything in wildfires says he’s ‘Gatlinburg strong’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man who lost everything in the devastating Sevier County wildfires last November said he won’t let the tragic loss get him down.

News 2 met Shannon Faulkner while he was at work. Even after losing everything, he had a smile on his face.

“We had lived here for about eight months,” Shannon Faulkner said.

Now, six months after fires ripped through nothing remains where Faulkner’s apartment he called home once stood.

“If you drove by and you didn’t know anything was here, you would think it is just another empty lot,” he said.

But that now vacant lot has more meaning and memories than a passerby could ever imagine.

“This lot – this whole empty lot – used to be apartment buildings,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner told News 2 it is difficult to see the empty spot where his apartment building once stood.

“This is only the second time I stopped and got out here,” he said. “But it is a little emotional knowing that I used to live here and other people used to live here.”

Six months after the massive fires ripped through parts of Sevier County, recovery is happening.

“The first time I was here right after the fire, there was still debris,” Faulkner recalled.

Faulkner and his family stayed in a hotel for two weeks after the fires before moving to Pigeon Forge and close enough to the community they love.

“We got an opening at a place that is right next to my wife’s family and we moved right on in,” he said.

While Faulkner lost everything in the fire, he didn’t lose his family or the will to keep on living, fighting and rebuilding.

“I am Gatlinburg strong,” he said.

Fourteen people were killed in the wildfires last November and more than 2,500 structures were damaged.

