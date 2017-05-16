Friends of Lebanon toddler killed in crash ask for donations, prayers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fundraising page has been launched to help the parents of a 2-year-old Lebanon boy killed Monday after the car he was in was involved in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 440.

Metro police said the child Logan Pederson was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the crash. He died hours later.

Family friend Alexis Carver told News 2 she created a GoFundMe page early Tuesday morning not just to raise money but also “for prayers and peace.”

Carver said Logan, known as Chase, was the light of his parents’ life and “brought so much joy and love.”

According to Metro police, a Mercury Mariner, Nissan Frontier, and Cadillac SUV were all stopped in traffic around 9 a.m. Monday near the 21st Avenue/Hillsboro Road exit when a dump truck hit the Mariner from behind.

The Mariner, which was carrying the 2-year-old and his parents, then hit the back of the Frontier, causing it to roll into the Cadillac SUV.

According to a press release, the 40-year-old dump truck driver told investigators he was looking down at the time of the accident after something fell to the floor board.

Metro police noted there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

It is not known at this time if charges will be filed, but detectives said once the crash investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.