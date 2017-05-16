Driver who sped past Ashland City police chief arrested in Springfield

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of coming close to running the Ashland City police chief off the road and hitting another car at around 100 mph is now in jail.

A tip led officers to Springfield, where they found Jonathan Hunter and took him into custody.

Hunter is accused of speeding down Highway 12 North earlier this month. He happened to pass Chief Marc Coulon on the other side of the double yellow lines as another car headed straight for him.

Hunter then steered back into right lane, clipping the side of a pickup truck before losing control and going down a steep embankment. He ran from the crash, and police couldn’t find him after that crash until Tuesday.

Hunter now charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

He’s charged by Cheatham County authorities for criminal impersonation, violation of probation, and evading.