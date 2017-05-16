Dangerous Antioch intersection gets new sign to warn drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In March, News 2 aired a story about the most dangerous intersections in Nashville, and found out number one on the list is in Antioch.

We called Mayor Megan Barry’s office and Metro Public Works to see if something could be done, and they came through.

There’s now a traffic sign there letting drivers know what’s ahead. It’s the result of a recent study that found the most dangerous intersection in Nashville is at Hickory Hollow Parkway and Mt. View Road.

Attorneys at a local law firm teamed up with data and visualization experts, and spent months analyzing statistics from 37,000 Tennessee Department of Transportation crash reports from 2015.

That data shows Hickory Hollow Parkway and Mt. View Road has the highest crash rate and the highest injury rate by nearly double with the lowest traffic volume.

“You reported our study and then came out here and talked about why this was dangerous, and one issue was the lack of warning. This intersection was somewhat blind out here at Mt. View Road. Someone coming down Hickory Hollow Parkway doesn’t know it exists, doesn’t know it’s going to be there, and one issue was the lack of signage,” said Jonathan Williams with LRW Law Firm.

The new advance warning sign lets drivers know that although we may not be able to see it coming around this curve, there’s a side road ahead, so we should give ourselves enough time to react if another driver pulls out in front of us.

“I think it makes this a lot safer because anytime you’re telling a driver there’s a danger ahead they can make the right decision on whether to slow down or be more alert,” said Williams.

Williams also told News 2 that he still hopes crews will trim the trees along the road, but the new sign is a great outcome, and he thinks it will be interesting to do another study in the future to find out how much difference its making.