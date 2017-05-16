Bedford County deputy indicted for theft, misconduct

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Bedford County has been indicted for theft and misconduct after a two-month long investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began investigating Garcia Jordan on March 14.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that beginning in October 2015, Jordan began withdrawing money from an elderly Shelbyville woman’s account that he had befriended for his own benefit.

It was also discovered that Jordan also concealed a civil warrant placed upon a contractor he owned money to for work done at his home.

On Monday the Bedford County grand jury returned indictments, charging Jordan with one count of theft over $60,000 and one count of official misconduct.

He was booked into the Bedford County jail on a $25,000 bond.