GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others were hurt in an ATV accident Monday.

It happened in a field on Sumac Road.

Authorities said Cassandra O’Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also hurt in the accident. An update on their conditions was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting.