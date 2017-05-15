Titans, Panthers to hold joint practices in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers are holding two joint practices in Nashville leading up to their preseason game on August 19 at Nissan Stadium.

The practices will take place the mornings of August 16 and 17 at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

“We are excited to be able to get this done after a number of discussions with Coach Rivera,” said Titans Head Coach Mike Mularkey. “These practices certainly will benefit both teams with quality snaps in training camp being so valuable. Facing another team in practice helps you evaluate players in a different environment and improve as a team. It will be a two days of physical play between two competitive teams. I am really looking forward to it.”

The practices will be free and open to the public.

The Titans have hosted joint practices in the past with the Colts, Dolphins Flacons and Rams, but this is the first time they have done it with Mularkey as head coach.