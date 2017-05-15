Search continues for missing teen believed to be with 30-year-old man

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert remains in effect for a Middle Tennessee teen who is believed to be with a 30-year-old man who is ordered by law to stay away from her.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Sarah Key over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the White County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the search for Key involves his department, as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and TBI.

It remains unknown why DeKalb County is now involved, but Key’s father told News 2, the man she is believed to be with, was allegedly involved in an incident there and that it also involved his daughter.

“She is a minor and minors have a tendency to make decisions that are not good,” said Scott Key. “She’s also at this age where she thinks she knows everything. You know that’s what we as parents are to do – to teach them what we have learned growing up and right from wrong.”

Authorities have not released the 30-year-old man’s identity.

Sarah Key is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the White County Sheriff’s Office at 931-738-7114, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 615-597-4043 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.