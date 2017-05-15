School cancels class because of threat for second time in 2 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A private school in Nashville canceled classes Monday after a threat was sent to the school.

According to Rick Musacchio, the spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, St. Henry’s School told students to remain at home after a bomb threat was sent to the school.

Musacchio said they received the threat, the second one in 10 days, early enough to notify parents to keep their kids at home.

Students that arrived at the school were sent to another location until other arrangements could be made.

Musacchio said he had no reason to believe the threat was credible, but made the decision out of an abundance of caution.