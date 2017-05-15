President of Madison chamber resigns after controversial Facebook post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The president of the Madison Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce resigned Monday night after comments she posted to her personal Facebook page.

The Board of Directors said it will begin the search for Debbie Massey’s replacement as soon as possible.

Massey made some controversial statements on her personal Facebook page last week about ABC’s cancellation of the show “Last Man Standing.” In the posts, Massey asks if she’s supposed to be okay when TV shows “cram same-sex making out into our homes.”

“I have known Debbie for more than five years and she is one of the hardest working, most dedicated individuals I have known,” said Ron Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Madison Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce.

He continued, “I respect Debbie’s wish to resign her position and allow the Madison Rivergate Chamber to move forward from this unfortunate event. I know that I, along with my fellow board members want to continue the mission of the chamber and be a welcoming institution, open to and willing to assist all persons and businesses in our community.”

The board said a new social media policy is scheduled to be reviewed at their next meeting.